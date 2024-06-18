Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $343.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.13. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

