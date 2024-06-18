Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 140,824 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,824 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $210.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.