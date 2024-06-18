Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,915,252 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915,252 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 124,016 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

