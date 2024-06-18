Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 19,754 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 over the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.