Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 29,063 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,631,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EDU stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

