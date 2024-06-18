Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,675 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after buying an additional 370,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

PBA stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

