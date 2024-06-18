Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) were up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 4,110,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,047,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.46 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

