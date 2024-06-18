Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 3,806 Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 255,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

