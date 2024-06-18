Quarry LP Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 870,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

