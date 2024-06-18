Quarry LP Buys 276 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 190.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Crown by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after buying an additional 186,387 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Crown by 41.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

