Quarry LP Buys New Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 58.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after buying an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

