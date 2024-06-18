Quarry LP Buys Shares of 165 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.54. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

