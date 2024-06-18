Quarry LP Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 709,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2,580.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 505,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.