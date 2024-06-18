Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after acquiring an additional 179,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

