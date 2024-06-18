Quarry LP Invests $34,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 38,550 shares of the airline’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.