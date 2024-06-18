Quarry LP Invests $34,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5 %

AWK opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

