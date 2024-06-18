Quarry LP Invests $35,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,280,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

