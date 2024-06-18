Quarry LP Makes New $36,000 Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.