Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.60 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.