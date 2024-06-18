Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.