Quarry LP Purchases 225 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

