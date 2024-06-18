Quarry LP Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FI stock opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

