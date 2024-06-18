Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 2,644 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,200,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

