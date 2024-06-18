Quarry LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Quarry LP lessened its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $558.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

