Quarry LP Takes $36,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.