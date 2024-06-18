Quarry LP Takes $40,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $390.53 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.12.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

