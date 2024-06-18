Rosenblatt Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

