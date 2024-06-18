Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $157.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.