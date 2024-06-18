Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.44. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

