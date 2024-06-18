Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

