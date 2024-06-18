Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

