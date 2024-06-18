Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,118 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

