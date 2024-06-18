Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $104,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in WD-40 by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $224.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $182.53 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of -0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

