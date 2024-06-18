Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $534.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

