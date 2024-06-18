Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,738,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
