Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,295,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

