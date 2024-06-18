Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IUSV opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.