Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

LOW stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.47.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.