Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

