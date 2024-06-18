Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $123,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DIS opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

