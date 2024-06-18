Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

