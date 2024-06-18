Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ESGV opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.
About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
