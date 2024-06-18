Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,290,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 246,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,361,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.