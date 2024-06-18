Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $178.50

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:SIGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.50 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 176.80 ($2.25). Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 169,761 shares changing hands.
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £63.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.