Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $236.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.85. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

