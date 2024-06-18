Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Synectics Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Synectics stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,488.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.47. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.54).

Get Synectics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synectics

In other news, insider Andrew Lockwood bought 8,659 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,066.66 ($19,144.42). Insiders own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.