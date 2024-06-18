Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.37) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.68).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,044 ($38.68) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,044.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,302.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.19).

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.59), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($205,819.67). In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.59), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($205,819.67). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.17) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,353.24). 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

