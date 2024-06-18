Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Increases By 8.8%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get AAON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Trading Up 4.5 %

AAON opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 242.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AAON by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.