Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Expands By 5.6%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Alliance Entertainment stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

