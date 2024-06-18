Short Interest in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Declines By 9.0%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Alpine 4 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPP opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 54.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

